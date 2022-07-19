 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Lewis "Bob" Frisbey

  • 0

Robert Lewis "Bob" Frisbey, 67, of Livingston, passed away Monday, July 11. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build back the trust in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News