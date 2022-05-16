 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Lewis Pierce

Robert Lewis Pierce

Robert Lewis Pierce, 67, passed away on April 28, 2022. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1954, in Billings. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School before attending automotive school shortly after. He then worked for Hammond Implement before beginning his career at Conoco, where he worked for 32 years. In his free time, he enjoyed paddle fishing with his brother, riding motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his grandkids.

Bob is survived by three children: Sheila Pierce, David Pierce and Wendi Kemper; and two grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Lyle Pierce.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

