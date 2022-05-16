Robert Lewis Pierce, 67, passed away on April 28, 2022. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1954, in Billings. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School before attending automotive school shortly after. He then worked for Hammond Implement before beginning his career at Conoco, where he worked for 32 years. In his free time, he enjoyed paddle fishing with his brother, riding motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his grandkids.