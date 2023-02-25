Robert Lowney Maxson, 74, died Feb. 18 of complications from COPD, at his home in Billings.

Bob was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Missoula to Lewis "Dugan" Maxson and Elizabeth Lowney Maxson. He was their fourth child. Nearly two years later, on Christmas Eve, Bob's mother died in a car accident outside Kellogg, Idaho, as the family was traveling to Spokane to celebrate Christmas. His father later remarried, and Bob gained two sisters.

Bob grew up in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 1967 and the University of Montana in 1972. He married Carol Volk of Great Falls in 1972; they had two children, Ben and James. After he and Carol divorced, Bob married Eileen Sheehy of Billings in 2003.

Bob worked for the Montana Power Company for most of his adult life. He also worked for the Alzheimers Association and for the state's health department.

Bob is survived by his wife, Eileen Sheehy of Billings; his son James (Angie) Maxson of Yakima, Wash.; his grandchildren: Oliver, Theo and Elsie Maxson of Yakima; his stepsons: Vincent (Julie) Pavlish of Missoula and Joseph (Amy) Pavlish of Boise; his step-grandchildren: Lucy, James and Elliott Pavlish of Boise; his sisters: Margo Selway, Patsy Gauer, Dee (Clay) Gregory, and Nancy Maxson; his first wife Carol Volk-Hamblen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceasing Bob were his son Benjamin, his brother Jim, and his brother-in-law Glenn Gauer.

A more complete obituary appears on the Cremation & Funeral Gallery web page, cfgbillings.com. A memorial celebrating Bob will be held March 25th at Cremation & Funeral Galleries at 8th and Central in Billings. A family celebration will be held in the summer at the family cabin in the Tom Miner.