Robert Lynn Milne

HARDIN - Robert Lynn Milne, age 90, was born in Hardin, Montana on April 11, 1933. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Robert was the first child born to Cecil and Rose Milne. He grew up in Benchland, St. Regis and Richey where his father taught. His sister, Patricia, was born while they were living in St. Regis. The family moved to Malta where Robert graduated from High School in 1951. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served in the 142nd Armored Signal Company stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge, he returned to Montana and enrolled at Northern Montana College in Havre where he completed his degree in Drafting. It was while attending college that he met his future wife, Susan Slezak. They were married in October 1957. The couple settled in Malta where he worked as an electrician. They had their first daughter, Lynne, a year later. The family moved to Great Falls in 1961 when Robert took a job with Husky Oil. He transferred with the company to Billings in 1965. Their second daughter, Pamela, was born the following year. Robert retired early but couldn't stay retired for long. He went to work for Town Pump Inc. in Butte as their construction manager. He retired from Town Pump considering it the best work experience he had ever had.

Robert's passion for cars developed when he went to work at a body shop while in high school. After his first retirement, he began collecting old Fords. He loved restoring them to their original condition, driving them on various car tours throughout Montana and the US. Robert was an active member of the Roaring 20's, the Goggles and Dusters and the Big Sky Early Ford V8 Club here in Billings. He was also a member of the Vintage Thunderbird Club International. Later in life, he took up dancing. He became a member of the ELKS and was a regular at their Saturday night dances. He was also a member of the Big Sky Polka Club.

Robert was proud to be a member of the American Legion for 69 years. He was also proud of his service in the Army and enjoyed attending reunions of the 142nd Armor Signal Company when possible.

Robert was a long-time member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Over the years he volunteered to help with many of their maintenance projects.

Robert is survived by daughters Lynne (Roy) Zimmerman and Pamela (Paul) Before; grandchildren Rachel (Aaron) Shea, Chase (Alana) Zimmerman and Nate Milne-Smith; great grandchildren Charlie, Thomas (aka Franklin), Logan, and Spencer Shea. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Hitchcock and sister-in-law, Janet Slezak. Preceding him in death were his parents, Rose and Cecil and his wife, Susan.

Please join us in celebrating his life Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. in Billings. Interment will be at the Mountview Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at Smith's Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings.

If you have an old car, please consider driving it to the funeral for one last "car show" for dad.

Robert passed away from congestive heart failure after living with heart disease for 45 years. The family suggests sending memorials to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/donate, or P.E.A.K.S. PO Box 31031, Billings, MT 59107-1031 or the charity of your choice.

A special thank you to the nurses, CNAs, and staff at Yellowstone River Nursing and Rehabilitation (Avantara) for their care.