Robert N. Morse

Robert ‘Rob' N. Morse lost his 6-month, 8-day battle with Esophageal Cancer on May 9, 2020. Rob was diagnosed on Nov. 1, 2019, and when the doctor told him he had cancer the first words he said to the doctor, "can you 'CUT IT OUT' my son has a football game tonight." There was nothing in this world that would stop him from missing any event his son Hunter was participating in, especially a football game for the Billings West High Golden Bears.

Rob was born on July 30, 1965, to Phyllis and Ronald Morse in San Pablo, California. He was a graduate of the 1983 class at Pinole High School in Pinole, California, shortly after graduation he moved to Billings. It was there in Billings, while working at the Ramada Inn where Rob met the love of his life, Judy K. Browning, and the two were married 18 months later on Oct. 24, 1987.