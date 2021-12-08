Robert Ostermiller, 68, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 after complications from surgery. Robert was born on August 25, 1953 in Riverside, California to Fred and Elizabeth (Betty) Ostermiller (both deceased).

He is survived by his wife Nancy Carkhuff (and their sweet dog, Bugs); ex-wife Linda Ostermiller; Daughters, Sarah (Scott) Bunton, and Maggie (Matthew) Melvin; sister, Joanna Henry of Houston, Texas and brother, Gary (Marj) Ostermiller; Grandchildren Jude, Ellum, and Cecelia Melvin; Nephews Andy Taylor, Jason Taylor and Brady (Katrina) Ostermiller; and Niece Amy (Luke) Schulte. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Taylor.

Bob, as he was known by his loved ones and friends, was an outdoorsman. He spent much of his life enjoying all that Montana has to offer: fishing the Boulder throughout his life and enjoying hunting and camping in his younger years with his brother, Gary, daughters, and friends. Bob took pride in having taught his daughters to camp and fish and was passing down his knowledge of the sport to his grandkids. Bob's love of the outdoors lives on through his brother Gary, his daughters, and grandchildren.

Bob was also an animal lover. His dogs through the years were close companions and he even had a soft spot for the cats.