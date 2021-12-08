Robert Ostermiller, 68, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 after complications from surgery. Robert was born on August 25, 1953 in Riverside, California to Fred and Elizabeth (Betty) Ostermiller (both deceased).
He is survived by his wife Nancy Carkhuff (and their sweet dog, Bugs); ex-wife Linda Ostermiller; Daughters, Sarah (Scott) Bunton, and Maggie (Matthew) Melvin; sister, Joanna Henry of Houston, Texas and brother, Gary (Marj) Ostermiller; Grandchildren Jude, Ellum, and Cecelia Melvin; Nephews Andy Taylor, Jason Taylor and Brady (Katrina) Ostermiller; and Niece Amy (Luke) Schulte. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Taylor.
Bob, as he was known by his loved ones and friends, was an outdoorsman. He spent much of his life enjoying all that Montana has to offer: fishing the Boulder throughout his life and enjoying hunting and camping in his younger years with his brother, Gary, daughters, and friends. Bob took pride in having taught his daughters to camp and fish and was passing down his knowledge of the sport to his grandkids. Bob's love of the outdoors lives on through his brother Gary, his daughters, and grandchildren.
Bob was also an animal lover. His dogs through the years were close companions and he even had a soft spot for the cats.
Besides his love of nature, he had quite an expansive knowledge of machinery and firearms. Bob spent much of his career and his freetime working on and building heavy machinery— he spent the last couple of years building his own Yellow Dozer— and tinkering with his many guns. Bob was an accomplished welder and besides the many practical pieces he made, he was a very talented artist.
Bob was strong in his Christian faith and attributed his own mother's conviction as a source of inspiration. He often referenced the following verse: “and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:32.
Those who knew Bob would attest to his unique personality; he never shied away from speaking his mind and was always one to crack a joke or say something off-the-cuff; he was sure to make you smile. He will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him.
It was Bob's wish that no services be held, and instead he requested to have his ashes spread (from a tin coffee can) in the Absaroka Mountains near the Boulder River. Bob's family will happily fulfill his last wishes. Rest in Peace Dad. We love you.
Condolences may be sent to the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
