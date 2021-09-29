 Skip to main content
Robert P. McCarthy
Robert P. McCarthy

Robert Patrick McCarthy, 87, formerly of Anaconda passed away in Great Falls on Sept. 22, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Anaconda. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services in the parish hall.

A complete obituary is published at https://www.facebook.com/groups/UniquelyAnaconda and is also available at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

