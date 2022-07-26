 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Paul Wagner

Robert Paul Wagner

Surrounded by family, Robert Paul Wagner passed from mortality on July 23. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 30 at the LDS Stake Center at 2929 Belvedere Dr in Billings. Bob's full obituary can be found at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

