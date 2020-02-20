Robert Peterson
Robert Peterson, 83, formerly of Lindsay, Montana, passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at RiverStone Hospice House in Billings, surrounded by his family. For a full obituary and to share memories and condolences please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

