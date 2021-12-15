Robert R. Stern was born on Sept. 2, 1965, to Richard Stern and Sharon (Pinter) Stern in Billings. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at his home in Billings.

For most of his adult life, he worked at Stella's as the kitchen manager and head cook. He took pride in doing a good job for Stella, whom he held in high regard.

Robert was predeceased by his mother, Sharon; his brother, Rick; and his maternal grandparents, Ted and Louise Pinter; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Stern.

He is survived by his father, Richard, and his stepmother, Rosalind. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Kimberly (John) Braaton, Michael (Leah) Armstrong, and several step-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Robin and Robin's children, Sam and Sarah Stern, and a great-niece Mia, and Aaron Stern and his son, Liam Stern.

Funeral arrangements will be made sometime in the future.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.