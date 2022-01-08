Robert 'Rob' Anderson

Robert Anderson entered this world 65 years ago in Torrington, Wyoming, son of Gene and Marge Anderson. He has completed his time with us and has joined his family members in heaven on Dec. 11, 2021.

Rob lived the majority of his life in Billings, raising his children and becoming an experienced machinist. He was a very proud and devoted father of two children, Eric Robert Anderson and Riley Kirk Anderson.

In his free time, he enjoyed creating works of art in painting and photography, and creating metal sculptures and structures. In his younger years, he was an avid trials motorcycle rider, competing in competitions locally as well as across the country.

He is survived by son Riley Anderson and sister Peggy Prestrud.

The family will be planning services for spring/summer of 2022.

