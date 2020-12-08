Robert Schwarz

Robert Schwarz passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born to Palma Barbara (Molacek) and LeRoy Robert Schwarz in West Point, NE on May 21, 1941; He grew up in Wisner, NE, where he still had email friends. At age 16, he moved to Billings, MT.

Bob spent 33 teaching English and a coaching in Roberts, Cody, Huntley Project, Lincoln JH and 23 years at Billings Senior, places filled with students and colleagues he truly loved. He enjoyed the classroom and the playing fields and was proud of the students he taught and athletes he coached. He was fond of saying, "I learned more from them than I ever taught them." A favorite thing was to encounter an ex-student who remembered him. He became lifelong friends with many.

Bob and Sandra Packard were married in 1967 and divorced in 1982. They had two great kids, Rob and Tiffany. 'Grandpa' and 'Dad' were the titles he loved most, followed by 'Big Bro' and 'Uncle Bob.'