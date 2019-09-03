Always a gentleman, Robert Michael Shoemaker was born on July 15, 1947, in Spokane, Washington, to Stanley John and Betty Jean (Primus) Shoemaker. He passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, due to respiratory complications. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Glock; nieces and nephews; his Bear Lodge family; and two people he valued greatly, Dr. Bruce Whitworth and Peggy Hough. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ken; and sister Nancy. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery. Robert’s two favorite words were THANK YOU, so in his honor, please take time to thank someone today and forever.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
