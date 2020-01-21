Robert ‘Bobby’ Swank, 66, of Billings passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Bobby was born in Billings on May 14, 1953 to Floyd and Betty Swank. Bobby married his wife Linda in 2002. He loved to golf and made his hobby into his career doing what he enjoyed at Pryor Creek Golf Club.
Bobby is survived by his wife Linda of Billings, his son Colby Swank, daughter Jenica Swank, and son Rudy Swank, step daughters Heather (Dave) Ducharme and Kurstin (Nik) Macroglou. He was grandfather and great grandfather to 15, and had numerous loving aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss him. Bobby is predeceased in death by his parents and his daughter Shandy Swank. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life to take place at later date.
