Robert T. Smith, 88 of Forest Grove died at his home Oct. 3, 2019 surrounded by family. He graduated Grass Range High School in 1949 and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Alice Charbonneau in 1957. In 1969 he fulfilled his dream and purchased a ranch in Forest Grove. He always maintained that it was the most beautiful ranch in Montana and called it the ‘Woofagator Ranch’, where he raised Angus cattle and grain. For 44 years he was also a rural mail carrier for the Flat Willow/Fairview route.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice. Daughters: Marcella Manuel (Tom) of Red Lodge, Laura Finkbeiner (Karl) of Grass Range, Lynn Saari (Daryl) of Rochester, MN. Grandchildren: Justin Finkbeiner (Anna Berg), Katie Bacon (Josh), Amelia Siroky (Chad), Trent and Kayla Saari and great grandson Kelly Bacon.
A celebration of Robert T. Smith’s life will be held Wed, Oct. 9, at 10:30 at Cloyd Funeral Home in Lewistown.
