Robert "Tag" Stinchfield, 95, passed away peacefully at his Billings home after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Marceilline and all his kids. Doris (Tim) Stricker, Lorrie Stinchfield, Sheryl Stinchfield, Tom (Sharon) Stinchfield, Janel (Troy) Wangness, and granddaughter Amanda (Mike) Driskell. Rosary and sharing memories will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 24 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 AM, St. Pius Catholic Church. For a full obituary and to share memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com