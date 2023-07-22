Robert "Tag" Stinchfield, 95, passed away peacefully at his Billings home after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Marceilline and all his kids. Doris (Tim) Stricker, Lorrie Stinchfield, Sheryl Stinchfield, Tom (Sharon) Stinchfield, Janel (Troy) Wangness, and granddaughter Amanda (Mike) Driskell. Rosary and sharing memories will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 24 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 AM, St. Pius Catholic Church. For a full obituary and to share memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.