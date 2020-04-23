Robert Terrence Murphy
0 entries

Robert Terrence Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Terrence Murphy, 69, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully April 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare, after a long illness. Bob was born in Evanston, Illinois, June 14, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Arthun Murphy. When circumstances permit, burial will take place in Roscoe, MT. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News