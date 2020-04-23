Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Robert Terrence Murphy, 69, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully April 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare, after a long illness. Bob was born in Evanston, Illinois, June 14, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Arthun Murphy. When circumstances permit, burial will take place in Roscoe, MT. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com