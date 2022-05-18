Robert Thomas "Bob" Weatherford, 85, of Laurel, passed away on May 12, at Billings Clinic Hospital. Bob was born September 26, 1936, to Lawrence and Helen (Dougherty) Weatherford in Fromberg, MT. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Cenra Weatherford, and a large extended family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings. Memorials can be made to Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp, 1108 24th St. West, Billings, MT 59102, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or the charity of one's choice.
To read full obituary please visit Smith Funeral Chapel at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.