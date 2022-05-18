Robert Thomas "Bob" Weatherford, 85, of Laurel, passed away on May 12, at Billings Clinic Hospital. Bob was born September 26, 1936, to Lawrence and Helen (Dougherty) Weatherford in Fromberg, MT. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Cenra Weatherford, and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings. Memorials can be made to Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp, 1108 24th St. West, Billings, MT 59102, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or the charity of one's choice.

To read full obituary please visit Smith Funeral Chapel at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.