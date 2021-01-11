Robert V. ‘Bob' Helmer died at Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point, Montana, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Bob was born in San Francisco, California to James and Marge (Lowe) Helmer in Oct. 11, 1943 while his Dad was serving in the military. He was joined by a sister, Luana.

Bob was talented and could accomplish about anything he set his mind to do.

He grew up in the Poplar, Montana, area. He graduated from Poplar High School in 1961. He attended college at Bozeman at MSU. Bob received his bachelor's degree from MSU in 1976. He also served in the military for three years, serving in Vietnam for two years.

Bob was an avid bowler and fisherman. He was inducted into the Montana Bowling and Walleyes Halls of Fame. He placed in numerous tournaments on Fort Peck Lake and in Canada. He was Wolf Point – Poplar Walleyes Unlimited angler of the year in 2007.

Bob farmed the summer months and bowled during the winter months.

Bob married Linda Hentges Hagestad Helmer on June 21, 1990 in Great Falls, Montana. They made their home in Wolf Point. He worked for the BIA road department for several years.