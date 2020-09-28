× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert W. Grundahl

Robert ‘SOB' (Sweet Old Bob) Grundahl passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Millie of 66 years, sons Jim Moore, John Moore and daughter Jeanne Marshall. He is survived by his daughters Judy Degele and Joyce Eatman (son-in-law Richard Alvarez), nine grandchildren and 67 great and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his ‘family' at the Magic Diamond Casino in Lockwood, where he frequented often with Millie, to enjoy visiting with patrons and staff, and an occasional royal flush.

Bob had many different jobs including repairing typewriters, part owner of a window business, realtor, salesman, but spent most of his career as a long-haul truck driver with many safe driving awards. He also delivered prescriptions for CVS until he was 90.

Bob was the best joke teller and had a story for almost every situation. When he played cards at Aspen View, it was requested he tell a joke before each game. Occasionally he would give the Pastor a joke to tell for Sunday sermon.

His family would like to thank the staff at Beartooth Manor in Columbus for the exceptional care he was given his last year.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Nye Cemetery. Gathering afterwards at the home of Judy Degele.