Bob passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 12, 1945. His family then moved to Lewistown, Montana where he spent his youth. After graduation from Fergus High School Bob enlisted in the Montana Reserves. He remained a member while attending Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana where Bob was a tenacious two-way starter on the Bears football team, being chosen captain in his senior year. He attended every Rocky game possible, always enjoying being with his fellow alumni. His business degree led him to work for Humble Oil company after graduation, but his call to service had him enlist in the Army to attend Officers' Candidate School, going through basic training for the second time. After graduation from OCS Bob served in the Army for 24 years of honorable service retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Highlights of his career include a tour in Vietnam, service in Desert Storm, and his work on the Sword Project in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Upon retirement Bob transitioned to work for TRW and Lockheed Martin in support of US interests in the Arabian Peninsula. No matter where he served he developed lifelong friendships with his co-workers. Bob's final retirement allowed him to reside in his Red Lodge, Montana home. Where he enjoyed skiing, a bowl of chili and beer with his friends on Red Lodge Mountain; hiking the Beartooth Mountains with his beloved dog, Gabby; and being Quartermaster for Red Lodge’s VFW Post 4725
As great as Bob’s sense of adventure was, it was only enhanced by his love and devotion to his family. Bob married his wife Patricia in 1969. As she followed him throughout his worldwide postings, they had three children, Stacy, Carrie, and Rob. Carrie now resides in Wyoming with her husband George, as do her daughters Kali and Taylor. Rob is now a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Marine Corps stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia with his wife Shinta and their two children Kaleb and Lily. Bob and Patti adopted their three grandsons Michael, Matthew and Leam. As a blended family they enjoyed many adventures across the globe together. Bob is also survived by his brothers Mark, Jim, Jeff, his sister Patti, and many loving cousins.
Memorial services will be held in the summer of 2020.
