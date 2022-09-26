Robert Wayne Davis passed away on Sept. 24, at 95 years of age.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Robert was born on Nov. 1, 1926, in Great Falls, the son of Wayne Percy Davis and Gertrude Edith Davis.He graduated from Great Falls High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was stationed at Shemya Air Base in the Aleutian Islands with the 11th Air Force.

In December 1945, he married Dorothy Jean Huxley of Lewistown. He was employed by the Bell Telephone Company for 43 years and held management jobs in Shelby, Helena and Billings.

He enjoyed military history and was invited to help archeologists on the Little Big Horn Battlefield. He was active in his church and participated in several church responsibilities. He spent several years as a volunteer for St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 71 years. He is survived by his son, Robert L. "Len" Davis (Loretta); grandchildren Chanda Neu (Derek), Elizabeth Campbell (Andy) and Wayne Davis; and five great-grandchildren.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.