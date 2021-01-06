 Skip to main content
Robert Wayne Swigart 'Bob'
Robert Wayne Swigart 'Bob'

Robert Wayne Swigart ‘Bob'

Robert Wayne Swigart 'Bob' passed away at his sister's home in Billings on Jan. 4, 2021. Knowing that his battle with cancer was coming to an end, he chose to leave his home in Maricopa, Arizona, to come back to his 'birth' state, Montana. His loving sisters welcomed him with open arms, caring for him and surrounding him with love. Bob's three children were all able to be with him for Christmas, which meant so much to him.

Full obituary can be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com

