Robert Western

Bob eventually acquired the title that seemed to suit him best, Grandpa Bob. Greg married Pam. Matt married Becky. And between them, Grandpa Bob and Grandma Sandy ended up with 8 grandkids: Nathan, Olivia, Andrew, Erika, Emma, Josiah, Owen, and James. Recently they picked up a new one, when Julie married Nathan. He loved his duties as Grandpa, cooking his famous pancake breakfasts, making sledding trails, setting up bb gun ranges, feeding ice cream to one and all, playing across the street at Kiwanis park, taking the canoe down to South Pond, and on and on. He loved it when the grandkids would pack into his house for Christmas or in the summer. We all ended up calling him Grandpa Bob.

Mom and Dad, who recently celebrated 58 years together, lived for near half a hundred years, in the same house, in the same town. There wasn't a day that passed by without someone who went to West School or South School in Laurel coming up to him, and saying, 'Hi Mr. Western. You were my principal. Do you remember me?' He always smiled and talked for a bit, and walked away happier. He would say to mom, 'They know me!' We did know him. Each of us had the good fortune to cross paths with Bob Western. He was a good man, with an extraordinary life. No one packed more memorable moments into 84 short years. The last few years were a little harder, as Alzheimer's began to take away his memories. Now we are obligated to hold onto those memories. More than that, we are now the bearers of his legacy, his example, and of course his ability to never do things in exactly the same way as everybody else. These things that we learned from him we will do our best to carry forward.