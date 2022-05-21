Robert William Gess, formerly of Wolf Point, passed away on May 15, at age 85. He was born to Julius and Alma Gess and raised on the family farm with siblings: Helen Robbins, Lorraine Morrison and Victor Gess.

Robert married Merna Smith, of Rosebud, and they raised three daughters: Sandi (Scott) Olsen, Shanon (Jody) Bencker and Deanna (Shilo) Shumway. Bob was blessed with seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Lorraine and Victor.

A service will be held on May 28, at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St W, Billings. For full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com