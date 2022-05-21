 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert William Gess

  • 0

Robert William Gess, formerly of Wolf Point, passed away on May 15, at age 85. He was born to Julius and Alma Gess and raised on the family farm with siblings: Helen Robbins, Lorraine Morrison and Victor Gess.

Robert married Merna Smith, of Rosebud, and they raised three daughters: Sandi (Scott) Olsen, Shanon (Jody) Bencker and Deanna (Shilo) Shumway. Bob was blessed with seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Lorraine and Victor.

A service will be held on May 28, at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St W, Billings. For full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News