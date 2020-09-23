Robert Winston Petersen

After graduating High School, ‘Go Eagles!' he attended the University of Montana, where he gained notoriety and made lifelong friends as a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Once he obtained his business administration degree, he took to the open roads across Montana as a traveling salesman with Lever Brothers. Through this experience he established many friendships… and even sold a couple boxes of soap along the way! Utilizing his good nature, honesty and business acumen, he took his sales skills back to Missoula and became a stockbroker for D.A. Davidson. After leaving D.A. Davidson, Pete had the opportunity to make a difference at several different brokerage firms before retiring from Morgan Stanley in 2010. Pete was a fantastic stockbroker, investor and financial advisor. His clients were his friends and he took personal responsibility for their financial success. He was well-respected by his co-workers and had relentless optimism for the future.