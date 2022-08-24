 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Woody" Heil

Robert "Woody" Heil age 76, passed away August 13 at South Forty.

Woody was born in Rapid City and went to school and lived in Sheridan Wyoming and moved to in in Billings and worked as a parts salesman at Frontier Chevrolet and Selover Buick.

He will sorely missed at the High Horse.

No services are planned.

