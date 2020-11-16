Roberta Ann (Bert) Hensley

Bert passed away peacefully surrounded by her family early in the morning of Nov. 13, 2020, at Canyon Creek Memory Care where she met several caregivers who became her dear friends throughout her journey with Alzheimer's.

Born May 18, 1936 in Billings Montana to her parents Robert (Bob) and Mary O'Donnell.

She was raised in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School.

She is survived by her husband Charles (Chuck) Hensley, three children: Terry Grice: five children (Rebecca, Breanne, Wade, Lacey, Mariel) Christine Nelson (Nic): two children (Travis, Jenna) and Steve Grice (Rea). Four step daughters: Theresa Baldry (Terry): six children (Shawn, Nathan, Craig, Issac, Erica, Garrett) Cheryl Hensley, Rebecca Schmitz (John): two children (Charlie, Jessie) Gina Ballard (John): two children (Colin, Ciara) and her two brothers: Brian O'Donnell (Kay) and Doug O'Donnell (Rika).

Bert and Chuck's blended family has given them seventeen grand children, twelve great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Bert and her two brothers were the owners and operators of O'Donnell Fire Service. Later the business became D&R Fire and Safety Equipment, owned by Bert and Chuck Hensley.