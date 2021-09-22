Roberta Ann Boyd Stewart passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Roberta was born on Jan. 3, 1946, in Billings, the first daughter to Robert and Emma Boyd. She spent her childhood years in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1965. Following high school graduation, Roberta rode the train to Seattle, where she lived with friends on Beacon Hill and worked downtown for Arthur Anderson. A couple years later, she returned to Billings and went to work for Midland Bank, where her banking career began. Over the years, Midland Bank became US Bank. Roberta worked more than 30 years in the banking industry, eventually retiring from US Bank in 2001 as a Branch Manager and VP. Never one to “simply retire to the easy life,” Roberta tackled new challenges taking part-time jobs at Metra RV, Yellowstone Bank, Anderson ZurMuehlen and finally MSU Billings, where she worked in the College of Business for almost 12 years.

On June 2, 1973, Roberta married the love of her life, Wally Stewart. They lived in Red Lodge a brief time, where Wally owned and operated the Red Rug Lounge, now known as the Snow Creek Saloon. After commuting between Red Lodge and Billings daily for work, Roberta talked Wally into returning to Billings, where they lived until Wally passed away on Dec. 18, 2002.