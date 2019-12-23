{{featured_button_text}}

On December 22, 2019, Roberta Elinor Taylor passed from this earth. Roberta was born Sept. 24, 1938, in Lewistown to Robert C. and Ruth (Fisher) Stevenson. Memorial Services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 11:00 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lewistown.

