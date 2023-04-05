Roberta Hammitt Williams, 99, formerly from Lodge Grass and Cooke City. Passed away Feb 10, 2023. She attended Wyola and Lodge Grass Schools. Preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Blanche Hammitt; husband Frank J. Williams; daughter, Mary; Sisters: Olive, Alice, and Inabelle; Brother John Jr. Survivors brother Edward Lee; daughter Shirley; grandsons, Robert, Dion, Larry, and Jerry; six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. I am grateful to all those people who shared Mama's joy.