Roberta Marie Bungard Berg passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. She was born at home in Laurel on April 16, 1944, to Harold & Doris Bungard. Roberta grew up & went to school in Laurel, MT.

She married Bob Berg on April 10, 1962. After marrying Bob, they moved to Minnesota until 1970 when they moved to Billings, MT. Bob & Roberta had two children Tracy and Greg.

Roberta was baptized in 1964 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses & cherished her years as a worshiper of Jehovah. She held on to the many faithful promises of Jehovah.

Roberta enjoyed camping, cooking and baking, gardening and going to the Oregon coast. She also enjoying spending time with her friends & playing cards with them.

She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Richard & Ira and her husband Bob. She is survived by her children Tracy and Greg (Rita); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her twin brother Robert and many other relatives & friends who will miss her greatly.

Services will be held via Zoom on Saturday Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. Zoom Meeting ID: 869 2331 2971; Pass Code: 202020.