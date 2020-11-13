Roberta ‘Rob’ Carstensen Bloom

Roberta 'Rob' Bloom Carstensen, 90, passed away in Billings on Oct. 30, 2020. She was born in Roundup, Montana, Oct. 23, 1930, to Clair and Ruth Bloom.

Cremation has taken place. Memorials are requested to RiverStone Health Hospice.

Heartfelt thanks to Rob's friends, Millie and Audrey, who stood by her throughout her battle with cancer.

Rob's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.