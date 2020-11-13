 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roberta ‘Rob’ Carstensen Bloom
0 entries

Roberta ‘Rob’ Carstensen Bloom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta ‘Rob’ Carstensen Bloom

Roberta 'Rob' Bloom Carstensen, 90, passed away in Billings on Oct. 30, 2020. She was born in Roundup, Montana, Oct. 23, 1930, to Clair and Ruth Bloom.

Cremation has taken place. Memorials are requested to RiverStone Health Hospice.

Heartfelt thanks to Rob's friends, Millie and Audrey, who stood by her throughout her battle with cancer.

Rob's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News