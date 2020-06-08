Robin Morse
On June 4, 2020, our loving friend and sister Robin Morse passed away due to health complications.
Robin was born June 3, 1956 to Robert and Helen LaGaly in Cut Bank, Montana. The family moved to Billings when she was 4 years old. She graduated from Blgs Senior High in 1974 and worked at Econo Print for many years. Robin married Daniel Morse on June 23, 1995, and they enjoyed many years together. Robin's favorite pastime was growing flowers, lilies were her favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Helen and brother Patrick. Robin is survived by her husband Danny; brother Mike (Sally) in Seattle; sisters Susan Placek and Therese (Rick) Mims along with many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Robin will truly be missed by her many friends and family. May you rest in peace.
