Robin Sterrett of Colstrip passed away Sept 23, 2019 in Billings. Robin was born Nov. 11, 1946 to Jack Robert and Margaret Ann (Thompson) Sterrett in Havre. Robin is survived by his wife, Polly, children Casey (Erin) Sterrett, Carrie (Jacob) Fielding, Matthew Sterrett, grandsons Jack Sterrett, River and Sutton Fielding, siblings Dan (Celeste) Sterrett, Doug Sterrett, and Nan (Vic) Harwood. There will be a Celebration of Life in Colstrip at City Hall from 2-4 pm Nov 11, his 73 birthday. Memorial may be made to: ALS Association Gift Processing Center, P O Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.

