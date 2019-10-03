Robin Sterrett of Colstrip passed away Sept 23, 2019 in Billings. Robin was born Nov. 11, 1946 to Jack Robert and Margaret Ann (Thompson) Sterrett in Havre. Robin is survived by his wife, Polly, children Casey (Erin) Sterrett, Carrie (Jacob) Fielding, Matthew Sterrett, grandsons Jack Sterrett, River and Sutton Fielding, siblings Dan (Celeste) Sterrett, Doug Sterrett, and Nan (Vic) Harwood. There will be a Celebration of Life in Colstrip at City Hall from 2-4 pm Nov 11, his 73 birthday. Memorial may be made to: ALS Association Gift Processing Center, P O Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
To plant a tree in memory of Robin Sterrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.