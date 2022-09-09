Robin Tunnicliff

God received another angel in Robin Lynn Brown Tunnicliff. Robin was born on April 3, 1952, to John and Donna Brown in Billings. She passed away on Sept. 5.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Darell on Feb. 10, 2022; and her brother, Bryan Brown. Robin leaves behind her brother, Stephen Brown; her uncle, Lyle Hedin (Dagney); her sister-in-law, Connie Dunn and her daughters: Lynell Gappa (sons Tyler and Klae) and Kaylean Dunn; Bryan's children Alyssa and Joshua; Bryan's former wife, Julie Kautz Brown; and countless friends.

Robin's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Livestream will be available at https://www.kingofglorybillings.com/. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.