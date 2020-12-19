Robyn Dawn Miller (Crary)

Some of Robyn's most blissful memories were watching the kids play in her teeming flower garden and climb the apple trees in the backyard of their Billings home. She was an exquisite storyteller, delighting her children with the voices she created for each of the characters in favorite novels like Anne of Green Gables, Harry Potter, and Little House on the Prairie. She was the kids first music teacher. The family spent many happy hours and holidays around the piano with Robyn playing while the family sang along to Broadway tunes and holiday classics. She had a keen eye for architecture and design and created a beautiful home to which her kids returned every Christmas.

Robyn was introduced to her husband Scot by her dad Doug at a MT Stockgrowers Association Convention Dance in Great Falls in 1977. They were married on August 2, 1980 on the Crary ranch. Together they shared 40 years of marriage, 37 years in their home, 30 years with kids in the house, and 27 years owning a business. But their love cannot be measured by milestones alone, and it will be remembered with laughter, tears, singing, and dancing.

Robyn is survived by her husband Scot, her children Alyson of Alexandria, Virginia, Ashley of New York, New York, Daniel (Courtney) of Missoula, Montana, and Whitney of Missoula, Montana. Robyn was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie, father, Doug, and many other family members of blessed memory.