Robyn Joan Koessler (nee Paterson)

The Koessler family is sad to announce that Robyn passed away early Thursday morning November 10.

Robyn was born on April 12, 1943, in Oakey, Queensland, Australia to Hugh and Joan Paterson. She grew up in the outback of Queensland helping her family on their sheep and cattle property, Home Creek, near Barcaldine. She had three younger siblings, Julann (now Chandler), Ian, and Susan who survive her. Her family was and is deeply involved within the local and state grazing community and was known for their prize-winning cattle and wool. Her father was awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his involvement in shire and state politics. Robyn received her education at Glennie Memorial School in Toowoomba, Australia, where she earned multiple awards for her scholastic achievements and was even crowned Miss Central West Australia in the finals for Miss Australia in 1966!

Like many young Australians, Robyn set off on a fortuitous trip to Europe with her younger sister, Jan, and her best friend, Gilly MacDonald. In Vienna, Austria they visited the Lipizzaner Stallions at the Spanish Riding Academy and happened upon a gentleman also traveling through Europe. They hit it off and the young man invited her to come visit him in Montana. That man, Horton (Tony) Koessler, was later to become her husband. Upon arriving in Montana, Robyn worked at the family ranch cooking and caring for guests. She and Tony were married in February of 1968 in Southport, Queensland, Australia. Robyn later became a dual Australian//U.S. citizen and, though she clearly loved the United States, she remained a fiercely patriotic Aussie until the end. Robyn and Tony have two daughters: Michaela Peterson and Jessica Fisher. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, rock of the family and head of the Koessler household, Robyn was an avid reader, accomplished crafter, philanthropist, and bridge player. She challenged herself continually with puzzles and logic problems and could beat others at virtually any game. But her real passion was gardening. Robyn spent the last four decades of her life curating and cultivating the spectacular gardens at their home on Glenwood Lane. She and Tony were married for 54 years and enjoyed traveling the globe together from Europe to Hong Kong, to Chile, the Falkland Islands, and Antarctica. They traveled to England via the Concorde and returned to the U.S. via the QE2. They even rode the Orient Express from Bangkok to Singapore. As worldly a traveler as she was, Robyn preferred to be at home and spent every summer coordinating the annual family reunion at the Gordon Ranch for which the family will be forever thankful.

In her final years, Robyn was diagnosed with thymoma, then lung cancer, and then bladder cancer. She survived surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and ongoing sickness with strength and grace and never once complained. While she was unable to garden with the ferocity of her younger years, she continued enjoying her weekly bridge games and caring for and feeding the local wildlife (mainly birds, squirrels, and turkeys - and an occasional unwelcome deer against her wishes). Robyn is survived by her husband, Tony, of Billings; her daughter, Jessica Fisher of Scottsdale, Arizona; her daughter, Michaela Peterson, of Seattle, Washington; her two grandchildren, Skylar and Ezekiel Peterson, also of Seattle; her siblings as stated above, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Robyn will be greatly missed by all. She would not have wanted a hubbub so there will be no formal service. Those who wish to remember her may do so by donating to a local animal shelter in her name.