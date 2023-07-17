Rockie Shoopman, age 66 of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 14th at Canyon Creek Memory Care of early on-set Alzheimers.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Church in Glendive. For a full obituary please visit: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
