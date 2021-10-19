Rocky Eugene Morris, 69, of Butte, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at his home.

Rocky was born Sept. 30, 1952 in Billings, Montana to Robert and Fae Morris. He was later joined in the family by a sister Roxie and two brothers Bob and Chuck. Rocky grew up spending his time between Billings and Red Lodge.

Rocky is survived by his daughter, Asia Morris of Billings, son Landon Morris of Billings, son Dylan Hart of Billings, Step-son Dakota Craig of Billings and Step-son Eric Garcia of Denver, Colorado. Sister Roxie Morris Zeiler of Billings, Brother Chuck (Sandra) Morris of Park City, Montana, Brother Bob Morris of Oklahoma, Aunt Polly Kirkness of Billings, two nieces, two nephews, nine great nieces, four great nephews and two great-great nieces, many cousins and friends. As well as his dear friend Pete of Butte that was there for Rocky during his last few years. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter China.

The family would like to invite family and friends to the Second Shift in Lockwood for a celebration of Rocky's life on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. Please come and share your stories and memories of Rocky.