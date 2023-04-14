Roderick "Dan" Brown
GREYBULL, WY — Roderick "Dan" Brown, 83 a lifelong resident of Greybull, Wyoming passed away April 11, 2023, with his family by his side. Dan was born on July 8, 1939, in Greybull to parents Cleo and Berniece Brown. He grew up surrounded by his siblings and attended Shell and Greybull Schools. He met his future wife while driving his truck, he saw her riding her horse between Greybull and Basin and had to meet her. He married Carol Sue Dooley on March 1, 1960, in Greybull. He started his trucking company in 1958 and passionately ran the business until his last day with us for 65 years. His legacy will continue. He enjoyed time with his family at home and in the outdoors. He loved boating, 4-wheeling, fishing, anything that he could do with his family. Dan was hardworking, big hearted, honest and had a strong Catholic heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Brown, sister Catherine Brown, sons James and Daniel Brown and granddaughter Amanda Brown. He is survived by his wife Carol Sue Brown, sons Tom (Kitty) Brown of Parkman, Wy, Eddie (Wendy) Brown and Leroy (Michelle) Brown both of Greybull, Wy., daughters Carol Brown of Cody, Wy., Toni (Pete) Stein of Billings, Mt and his brother John (Phyllis) Brown of Reader, ND. 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his large extended family including his much-loved nieces and nephews.
A vigil service will be held Sunday, 6:00 pm, April 16, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church in Greybull. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m., April 17, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church in Greybull with Father Glen Szczechowski as celebrant. Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church in the memory of Dan Brown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.