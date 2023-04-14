GREYBULL, WY — Roderick "Dan" Brown, 83 a lifelong resident of Greybull, Wyoming passed away April 11, 2023, with his family by his side. Dan was born on July 8, 1939, in Greybull to parents Cleo and Berniece Brown. He grew up surrounded by his siblings and attended Shell and Greybull Schools. He met his future wife while driving his truck, he saw her riding her horse between Greybull and Basin and had to meet her. He married Carol Sue Dooley on March 1, 1960, in Greybull. He started his trucking company in 1958 and passionately ran the business until his last day with us for 65 years. His legacy will continue. He enjoyed time with his family at home and in the outdoors. He loved boating, 4-wheeling, fishing, anything that he could do with his family. Dan was hardworking, big hearted, honest and had a strong Catholic heart.