 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodger Dean Reitman
0 entries

Rodger Dean Reitman

  • 0

Rodger Dean Reitman was born Sept. 24, 1959 in Monmouth, Illinois to John and Katherine Reitman. He passed peacefully July 23, 2021 in Shepard, MT.

Rodger is survived by his siblings Teri Simon, Hugh Reitman, John Reitman and Deena Neal; Daughters Gina Walkington and Taylor Reitman.

Rodger was hardworking, loyal, sensitive and clever. He was passionate about his work with livestock and was influential to the success of Leachman Cattle Company.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Feedlot Steakhouse 5625 Scandia Rd. Shepard MT Sunday Oct. 3, from 1-3 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News