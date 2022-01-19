 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodger Wayne Hardy
0 entries

Rodger Wayne Hardy

  • 0
Rodger Wayne Hardy

Rodger Wayne Hardy, 79, died unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2022, in Globe, AZ. He was born on Sept. 17, 1942, in Billings to Giles Hardy and Maryann “Mitzie” Pirtz Hardy.

Funeral Mass at Mary Queen of Peace on Saturday, Jan. 22nd at 9:30 a.m. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News