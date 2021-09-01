Rodney Albert Berger, 74, passed away on August 25, 2021, from complications of pneumonia after a very recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma. He was born on April 18, 1947, in Lowell, MA to Albert and Muriel Berger.

Rod found a new home in Oaxaca, Mexico with his wife, Linda. Every summer you could find them in Monarch spending time with family and friends. His favorite past time was fishing in Puerto Escondido Mexico with his best friend, Remi Handfield, and brother-in-law, Don Holzheimer. There were times when many beers were open before catching a single fish. However, it didn't even matter because they always said it was just a bonus when they caught fish. Rod had a deep love for Mexico. He loved everything about his home in Oaxaca. He loved the Mexican culture, good friends, food, coffee, and his two favorites, chocolate and mezcal.

He was proud to have served in the US Army First Cavalry Division during the Vietnam war from 1967 to 1969 as a flight engineer on a Chinook helicopter where he received a bronze star.

Rod was a 50-year member of the IBEW as a journeyman electrician. He traveled and worked across the country. He was vice president of local 532 from 2002 to 2005. He also served on the board for contract negotiations for many years where he helped negotiate for higher wages, benefits, and most of all, better working conditions.