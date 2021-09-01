Rodney Albert Berger, 74, passed away on August 25, 2021, from complications of pneumonia after a very recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma. He was born on April 18, 1947, in Lowell, MA to Albert and Muriel Berger.
Rod found a new home in Oaxaca, Mexico with his wife, Linda. Every summer you could find them in Monarch spending time with family and friends. His favorite past time was fishing in Puerto Escondido Mexico with his best friend, Remi Handfield, and brother-in-law, Don Holzheimer. There were times when many beers were open before catching a single fish. However, it didn't even matter because they always said it was just a bonus when they caught fish. Rod had a deep love for Mexico. He loved everything about his home in Oaxaca. He loved the Mexican culture, good friends, food, coffee, and his two favorites, chocolate and mezcal.
He was proud to have served in the US Army First Cavalry Division during the Vietnam war from 1967 to 1969 as a flight engineer on a Chinook helicopter where he received a bronze star.
Rod was a 50-year member of the IBEW as a journeyman electrician. He traveled and worked across the country. He was vice president of local 532 from 2002 to 2005. He also served on the board for contract negotiations for many years where he helped negotiate for higher wages, benefits, and most of all, better working conditions.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Muriel Berger; and his father and mother-in-law, Donnie and Dona Holzheimer.
Rod is survived by his wife, Linda of Monarch and Oaxaca, Mexico; brother, Glenn (Sue) Berger of Dover, NH; daughters,
Kathleen Berger of Chesapeake, VA and Kelly (Brian) Dugan of Vernal, UT; son, Kevin (Ann) Berger of Fernwood, ID; stepsons, Shane (Shannon) McAllister and Craig (Sara) McAllister of Laurel; grandchildren, Eddie, Elizabeth, Esther, and Evie Schweighardt of all Chesapeake, VA, Austin, Trista, Travis Hislop, Alisha Loran, and Sky Sowerwine all of Vernal, UT, Levi Jones, Breanna (Shawn) Nardella, Cade McAllister, and Cameron McAllister all of Laurel, Macy McAllister of Magnolia, TX; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Emerson, Mikael, Nathan, Trey, and Tori.
Rod's farewell fiesta and celebration of life will be at Rod and Linda's home Sept. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. 14 Belt Park Road, Monarch, Montana.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.