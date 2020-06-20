Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rodney Bach passed away June 16, 2020, at the age of 47. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Billings on July 12 from 4-8 p.m. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family.