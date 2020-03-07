Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Rodney Iverson, 91, of Culbertson, Montana, passed away on March 3, 2020, at Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson. His memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Culbertson on March 5, 2020. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.