Rodney Karl Hammerbeck, 77, of Bremerton WA, passed away early Saturday morning, June 25. "Rod", son of John and LaVonne Hammerbeck, loving husband of Sandra Perry Scott Hammerbeck whom he married in 1976, was born in Duluth, Minnesota, the oldest of six children. The family moved to Billings, MT in 1953 and Rod graduated from Billings West High in 1961.

He is survived by his wife, Perry; two daughters: Kelly and Kris; and son, Kevin. He is also survived by his two brothers: Jerry and Andy; and two sisters: Jane and Amy. Rod had three grandchildren: Adam, Dylan and Lauren for whom he gave an endless supply of love, acceptance, patience and unwavering support. To say they meant the world to him is an understatement. There was nothing he would not do for them.

Professionally, Rod was tireless and multitalented. He was a stone mason by trade and built too many beautiful fireplaces to count. In his early years he worked at Jubilee Lanes in Billings. He joined the Marine Reserves, serving for 4 years and for many years he was a ski instructor at Red Lodge Mountain. Eventually he started and managed The Sundowner Club until moving his family to Williston ND in 1986 and starting The Break Away Billiard Lounge. In 1990 he and wife Perry moved to Seattle, WA where he was a general contractor for the Seattle Parks Department. He rode the ferry to work daily, adding his touch to the city parks, the Woodland Park Zoo and the Seattle Aquarium until he retired in 2015.

Rodney was eternally building something and helping anyone that asked on any project. He didn't know the word no especially when it came to making time for his family, vacation adventures, and holiday gatherings.

Rodney donated his body to The University of Washington, School of Medicine. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Red Lodge, MT and spreading of ashes in the Beartooth Mountains. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorials can be made to the Washington Humane Society.