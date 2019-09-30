Roger passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lisa Nelson, Steve (Elise) Nelson and Allen (Annette) Nelson. His sister Hope Fugere, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, parents Palven and Sadie, brothers Gordon and Jack. Dad, we Love and Miss you. May the wings of flight be with you. Until we meet again.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.