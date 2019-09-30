{{featured_button_text}}

Roger passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lisa Nelson, Steve (Elise) Nelson and Allen (Annette) Nelson. His sister Hope Fugere, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, parents Palven and Sadie, brothers Gordon and Jack. Dad, we Love and Miss you. May the wings of flight be with you. Until we meet again.

