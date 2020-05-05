Roger B. Lien

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our Dad left us on a beautiful Sunday spring morning. Sunday was a very important day to Dad as it was devoted to church and family dinners. Family was extremely important to G-pa. He loved playing Kings in the Corner and reading to his grandchildren which they have passed onto their children.

Roger was born March 9, 1933, in Moorhead, Minnesota, to Marvel B (Pappy) and Eunice Lien.

Roger graduated from high school in Anchorage, Alaska. Later in life he continued his education, earning several degrees including a Master's in Education with a minor in Guidance and Counseling. He was the first teacher and counselor for the Alternative Junior High school helping dropout teens find purpose in life.

Roger's earliest career was a lead mechanic for Alaska Airlines. When returning to Billings he worked as a service manager and mechanic for the Sports Car Center then subsequently as a Parts Representative at Holeman G.M Diesel where he received a National Distinguished Parts Man award. The remainder of his career was spent teaching for Billings Public Schools.