Roger B. Lien

Our Dad left us on a beautiful Sunday spring morning. Sunday was a very important day to Dad as it was devoted to church and family dinners. Family was extremely important to G-pa. He loved playing Kings in the Corner and reading to his grandchildren which they have passed onto their children.
Roger was born March 9, 1933, in Moorhead, Minnesota, to Marvel B (Pappy) and Eunice Lien.
Roger graduated from high school in Anchorage, Alaska. Later in life he continued his education, earning several degrees including a Master's in Education with a minor in Guidance and Counseling. He was the first teacher and counselor for the Alternative Junior High school helping dropout teens find purpose in life.
Roger's earliest career was a lead mechanic for Alaska Airlines. When returning to Billings he worked as a service manager and mechanic for the Sports Car Center then subsequently as a Parts Representative at Holeman G.M Diesel where he received a National Distinguished Parts Man award. The remainder of his career was spent teaching for Billings Public Schools.
Dad's interests were many from racing cars in the Black Otter Hill Climbs in his younger years to riding scooters, motorcycles and restoring cars. He took pleasure going to Saturday coffee at Brocopp's shop talking cars with his buddies. Of all his interests, biking became his passion. People knew who he was from his daily rides around town meeting people along the way. He had an extensive collection of antique bicycles that he restored in his immaculate bike shop of which he was very proud.
Dad had a very strong faith and relationship with the Lord. His church and bible study were very important to him. He was a long standing member of King's Men at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Dad's faith was an example to others, always willing to support and teach.
Roger leaves behind three daughters, Nova Kolander (Dan), Misse Iverson (Jim), Lori Wenckus; and two brothers, Jeff Lien (Madeliene) and Mark Lien. He will be missed by his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In celebration of dad's life, please treat your sweet tooth to one of dad's many favorites-chocolate milkshakes, chocolate milk, cookies, donuts and Mounds bars. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or charity of choice.
We would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers and dining staff at St. Johns Vista for their tender care during the time he spent with them.
A family memorial will be held in dad's honor. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.