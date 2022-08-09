Our loving husband, father and grandpa, Roger Burkhardt, went to be with Jesus August 6. He grew up adventuring on the South Side, graduated from Senior in 1965, proudly served as a helicopter crew chief in Vietnam, and worked in Billings at a lumberyard for nearly 40 years.
He married his soulmate Jackie 52 years ago, and was an amazing father to Joe, Steve and Chris. He retired to Martinsdale to fish, hunt and be in the mountains. Roger greatly treasured his friendships.
A memorial service and luncheon will be at Great Plains Gathering Church, 145 Alderson, Billings, Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. Longer obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.
